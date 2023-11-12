Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward

A Hamas Health Ministry official confirmed on Sunday that an Israeli airstrike destroyed the building of the cardiology department in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in northern Gaza, as fighting intensified in the vicinity of the sector's hospitals.



Yousef Abu al-Rish, the Ministry of Health's spokesperson, told the Agence-France Presse (AFP): "The occupation completely destroyed the cardiology department building at Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip."



In addition, eyewitnesses confirmed the airstrike, which AFP could not independently verify. The military has not yet responded to AFP's request for comment on the matter.



Earlier, the army denied deliberately targeting the hospital but reiterated accusations against Hamas of using medical facilities as headquarters for the movement and its leaders, as well as for its military infrastructure. These allegations are strongly denied by the Palestinian movement.



