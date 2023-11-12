At least 500 foreign nationals and some wounded Palestinians evacuated via Rafah crossing

2023-11-12 | 09:50
At least 500 foreign nationals and some wounded Palestinians evacuated via Rafah crossing
At least 500 foreign nationals and some wounded Palestinians evacuated via Rafah crossing

At least 500 holders of foreign passports and a number of injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip have crossed into Egypt, amid the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since the 7th of October, according to Egyptian and Palestinian sources.

An Egyptian security source confirmed that 500 holders of foreign passports from 15 countries have arrived in Egyptian territory through the Rafah crossing so far.
 

