German Chancellor announces rejection of 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-11-12 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
German Chancellor announces rejection of &#39;immediate&#39; ceasefire in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
German Chancellor announces rejection of 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his refusal for an "immediate" ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

During a discussion organized by a regional German newspaper, Scholz considered that calls for an immediate ceasefire or a long truce are not appropriate, explaining that "ultimately, this means that Israel will allow Hamas the possibility of possessing new missiles."
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Gaza Strip

Palestine

Israel

Attack

War

Germany

German

LBCI Next
Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-09

Germany criticized by UN over Gaza war stance

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20

Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:56

Macron to Netanyahu: I did not intend to accuse Israel of intentionally harming civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
13:49

Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,180

LBCI
Middle East News
13:31

Five US service members killed in Mediterranean Sea crash

LBCI
Middle East News
11:16

US Sullivan says nine Americans still missing after Hamas attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07

Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-11

Israel Halts Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Amidst Complexity and Conditions

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

At least 19 Palestinians killed in latest Jabalia attack: Interior Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

German Chancellor announces rejection of 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:31

Five US service members killed in Mediterranean Sea crash

LBCI
Middle East News
02:54

Israeli jets strike infrastructure sites in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
02:12

Jordan announces airdrop of urgent medical aid to Gaza for the second time

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More