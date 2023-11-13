Hamas government says all hospitals in northern Gaza Strip are out of service

2023-11-13 | 03:09
Hamas government says all hospitals in northern Gaza Strip are out of service
Hamas government says all hospitals in northern Gaza Strip are out of service

The Ministry of Health affiliated with the Hamas movement announced on Monday that all hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are now out of service, as the intense fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters escalates. 

Youssef Abu al-Reesh, the Gaza Deputy Health Minister, told Agence France-Presse, "All hospitals in the Gaza governorate are out of service." 

AFP  
 

