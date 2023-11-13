Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt

2023-11-13 | 04:47
Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt
Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt

A Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza has arrived at the El-Arish port in Egypt, near the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, according to an official at the port, as reported by Agence France-Presse. 

This marks the first aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza to arrive in Egypt, at a time when all hospitals in the Gaza governorate are reported to be out of service, according to the Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas.  

The Turkish Ministry of Health confirmed that "the ship that arrived in El-Arish carries equipment, supplies, and ambulances to establish eight field hospitals." 

AFP  
 
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Aid

Ship

Hospitals

Gaza

El-Arish

Port

Egypt

Rafah Border Crossing

Hamas

Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official
UN flags lowering for staff killed in Gaza
