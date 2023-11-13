Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt

A Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza has arrived at the El-Arish port in Egypt, near the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, according to an official at the port, as reported by Agence France-Presse.



This marks the first aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza to arrive in Egypt, at a time when all hospitals in the Gaza governorate are reported to be out of service, according to the Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas.



The Turkish Ministry of Health confirmed that "the ship that arrived in El-Arish carries equipment, supplies, and ambulances to establish eight field hospitals."



AFP