Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official

The commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, announced that the criminal operations of the Zionist entity cannot destroy the victory of Palestine.



He affirmed that Iran is at the peak of its strength, and no one can threaten it.



Regarding the widening scope of the war and its extension to Lebanon, with Hezbollah entering the battlefield, General Hajizadeh pointed out that the war has expanded today, and Lebanon is also participating in it.



He emphasized that "no one can guarantee control of the situation and prevent its further expansion because the future is extremely uncertain."



He stressed that Iran is prepared for all circumstances, as the IRNA news agency reported.