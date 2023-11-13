Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official

Middle East News
2023-11-13 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official

The commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, announced that the criminal operations of the Zionist entity cannot destroy the victory of Palestine. 

He affirmed that Iran is at the peak of its strength, and no one can threaten it.

Regarding the widening scope of the war and its extension to Lebanon, with Hezbollah entering the battlefield, General Hajizadeh pointed out that the war has expanded today, and Lebanon is also participating in it. 

He emphasized that "no one can guarantee control of the situation and prevent its further expansion because the future is extremely uncertain." 

He stressed that Iran is prepared for all circumstances, as the IRNA news agency reported.
 
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Amir Ali Hajizadeh

Palestine

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of 27 patients, seven Premature babies in Al-Shifa Hospital
Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

US stresses stability in Lebanon, rejects its involvement in Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-08

US envoy Hochstein urges Lebanon's neutrality in Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:46

UN: Fuel shortage to halt humanitarian operations in Gaza 'within 48 hours’

LBCI
Middle East News
08:05

Power outages in Gaza’s hospitals lead to death of children

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Palestinian Prime Minister calls on the UN and EU to “parachute aid” into Gaza

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:54

Emirates Airline announces a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:50

Russia will be able to participate fully in activities of APEC Summit: US

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Palestinian PM: Israel turned Al-Shifa Medical Complex into military barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Islamic Resistance targets Israeli infantry force with rockets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Palestinian PM: Israel turned Al-Shifa Medical Complex into military barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More