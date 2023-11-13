News
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of 27 patients, seven Premature babies in Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-13 | 06:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of 27 patients, seven Premature babies in Al-Shifa Hospital
The Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas has announced a rise in the death toll to 34 at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza since Saturday, amid shortages of fuel supplies.
Deputy Health Minister Youssef Abu al-Reesh confirmed to Agence France-Presse, "The number of deaths has increased to 27 patients in the intensive care unit and seven newborn premature babies due to power outages."
AFP
Middle East News
Gaza
Health Ministry
Hamas
Death
Al-Shifa Hospital
Intensive Care
Premature
Babies
