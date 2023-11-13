Hamas Health Ministry reports death of 27 patients, seven Premature babies in Al-Shifa Hospital

2023-11-13 | 06:08
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of 27 patients, seven Premature babies in Al-Shifa Hospital
Hamas Health Ministry reports death of 27 patients, seven Premature babies in Al-Shifa Hospital

The Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas has announced a rise in the death toll to 34 at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza since Saturday, amid shortages of fuel supplies. 

Deputy Health Minister Youssef Abu al-Reesh confirmed to Agence France-Presse, "The number of deaths has increased to 27 patients in the intensive care unit and seven newborn premature babies due to power outages." 

