Palestinian Prime Minister calls on the UN and EU to “parachute aid” into Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the United Nations and the European Union to "parachute aid" into the Gaza Strip, where fighting intensifies between Israel and Hamas militants.Shtayyeh stated in the weekly cabinet meeting, "I call on the United Nations and the European Union to parachute aid into the Gaza Strip, especially in the north, as has been done in various experiments around the world.He added: “We also request the opening of relief corridors for Gaza, not limited to the Rafah crossing alone."AFP