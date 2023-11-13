Power outages in Gaza’s hospitals lead to death of children

2023-11-13 | 08:05
Power outages in Gaza’s hospitals lead to death of children
Power outages in Gaza’s hospitals lead to death of children

The Deputy Minister of Health in the Hamas government, Youssef Abu al-Reesh, announced to Agence France-Presse on Monday that hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are now out of service due to power cuts resulting from fuel shortages.

Dr. Abu al-Reesh mentioned the "death of six premature infants and nine patients in intensive care" as clashes continue between the Israeli army and the Palestinian Hamas movement in the northern Gaza Strip. 

Israeli tanks surround the city of Gaza, particularly its hospitals, accusing Hamas of being concentrated in those areas.

However, the toll seems to have risen, with the Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas announcing in the afternoon on Monday that the death toll since Saturday has reached "27 patients in intensive care and seven premature infants due to power outages."

The situation is particularly critical at Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest healthcare institution in the Gaza Strip.
 

Middle East News

Power Outage

Gaza

Hospitals

Death

Children

Israel

Hamas

Fuel

Youssef Abu Al-Reesh

Hamas government says all hospitals in northern Gaza Strip are out of service
Macron to Netanyahu: I did not intend to accuse Israel of intentionally harming civilians
