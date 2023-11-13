UN: Fuel shortage to halt humanitarian operations in Gaza 'within 48 hours’

The director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip warned on Monday of "the suspension of humanitarian operations within 48 hours due to the refusal to allow fuel into Gaza," which is besieged by Israel amid intense fighting with Hamas.



Thomas White stated, "This morning, two of our major contractors stopped working; they simply ran out of fuel, which will deprive 200,000 people of drinking water" in the besieged sector where 2.4 million people live, including 1.6 million displaced, all relying entirely on aid.”



AFP