Arab League's unified stance despite alleged disputes in media

2023-11-13 | 09:23
Arab League's unified stance despite alleged disputes in media

The official spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Jamal Rushdi, considered that the discussions leading to the adoption of the Arab-Islamic resolution issued by the joint summit of the two organizations last Saturday "succeeded in building the necessary consensus among positions, evident in the form of a unanimously adopted resolution."

Rushdi criticized inaccurate media reports released last Friday morning "addressing alleged disputes among Arab countries regarding the Arab approach to dealing with the war through the summit resolution [...] portraying matters in a way that deviates from the truth and gives a negative impression of the nature of the discussions surrounding the Arab project."

In addition, Rushdi clarified, "It is natural to have reservations about some articles, and this is not new.”

“Some countries had submitted written reservations to the Secretariat before the intention to hold the joint summit was announced on Friday evening [...] and before integrating the Arab resolution project with the Islamic statement project into a single document that represents the stance of both organizations together, giving it greater weight," he continued.

The spokesman stated, "The Arab stance in support of the people of Gaza facing the Israeli brutal aggression enjoys unanimous support from member states." 

He added, "The current situation does not tolerate engaging in unproductive bidding, and the absolute priority is to stop the aggression and support the people of Gaza."
 

