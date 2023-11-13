Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'

Middle East News
2023-11-13 | 10:00
High views
Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered &#39;playing with fire&#39;
Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "There are those who believe that they can expand attacks against our forces and against civilians, and this is what we consider playing with fire."
 

