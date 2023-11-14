News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW
Middle East News
2023-11-14 | 02:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW
In a new report, Human Rights Watch says the Israeli military’s “unlawful attacks on medical facilities, personnel, and transport are further destroying Gaza’s healthcare system and should be investigated as war crimes.”
The organization urged the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the International Criminal Court to investigate.
Middle East News
Israeli
Hospital
Attacks
Investigate
War
Crimes
HRW
Human Rights
Next
Qatar dispatches field hospital and aid for Gaza relief
Palestinian Red Crescent: The only power generator in Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis stopped, threatening the lives of 90 patients and 9,000 displaced people
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-18
Israeli Army says what occurred was failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad towards hospital in Gaza
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-18
Israeli Army says what occurred was failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad towards hospital in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:22
Israeli army announces death of a female soldier held by Hamas in Gaza
Middle East News
05:22
Israeli army announces death of a female soldier held by Hamas in Gaza
0
Middle East News
05:13
French defense minister to go to Middle East, first visit to Israel since 2000
Middle East News
05:13
French defense minister to go to Middle East, first visit to Israel since 2000
0
Middle East News
04:20
At least 113 citizens of Sweden and Denmark to leave Gaza
Middle East News
04:20
At least 113 citizens of Sweden and Denmark to leave Gaza
0
Middle East News
04:09
Anesthesia crisis: Pain encountered exceeds what humanity can endure, says Gaza-based surgeon
Middle East News
04:09
Anesthesia crisis: Pain encountered exceeds what humanity can endure, says Gaza-based surgeon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-09
France organizes 'humanitarian conference' to attempt aid delivery to Gaza
World News
2023-11-09
France organizes 'humanitarian conference' to attempt aid delivery to Gaza
0
Middle East News
03:32
Al-Shifa Hospital director confirms '179 bodies' buried in 'mass grave'
Middle East News
03:32
Al-Shifa Hospital director confirms '179 bodies' buried in 'mass grave'
0
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
0
Middle East News
03:15
46 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since the start of the war
Middle East News
03:15
46 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since the start of the war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
2
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:14
Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another
Lebanon News
07:14
Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another
4
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
5
Middle East News
12:46
Hamas Leader discusses urgent Gaza situation with Lebanese Prime Minister
Middle East News
12:46
Hamas Leader discusses urgent Gaza situation with Lebanese Prime Minister
6
Middle East News
10:00
Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'
Middle East News
10:00
Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'
7
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
8
Middle East News
09:45
Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave
Middle East News
09:45
Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More