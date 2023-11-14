Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW

2023-11-14 | 02:25
Israeli hospital attacks 'should be investigated as war crimes': HRW
Israeli hospital attacks 'should be investigated as war crimes': HRW

In a new report, Human Rights Watch says the Israeli military’s “unlawful attacks on medical facilities, personnel, and transport are further destroying Gaza’s healthcare system and should be investigated as war crimes.”

The organization urged the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the International Criminal Court to investigate.

