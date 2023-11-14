46 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since the start of the war

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday the additional deaths of two soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of casualties in its ranks in the Palestinian territory to 46 since the start of the war with the Hamas-controlled movement.



On October 7th, Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack in Israel, resulting in the death of around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.



In response, the Israeli state intensified air, ground, and naval bombardments on the sector, where more than 11,000 people were killed, according to the Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry. On October 27th, Israeli tanks entered Gaza with the aim of "eliminating" the movement.



