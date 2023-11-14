Al-Shifa Hospital director confirms '179 bodies' buried in 'mass grave'

The director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, told Agence France-Presse that “179 bodies,” at least, were buried on Tuesday in a “mass grave” at the hospital's site. He explained that among them were seven children who died due to the power outage.



"We were forced to bury them in a mass grave," he added, pointing out that "bodies are scattered in the hospital corridors, and electricity is cut off from the refrigerators of the morgues," with no fuel entering Gaza since the start of the war on October 7th.



AFP