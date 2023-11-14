Anesthesia crisis: Pain encountered exceeds what humanity can endure, says Gaza-based surgeon

Middle East News
2023-11-14 | 04:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Anesthesia crisis: Pain encountered exceeds what humanity can endure, says Gaza-based surgeon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Anesthesia crisis: Pain encountered exceeds what humanity can endure, says Gaza-based surgeon

The head of orthopedic surgery at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza, Fadel Naim, expressed that their current policy at the hospital is to conduct surgical procedures without anesthesia for injuries up to the moderate level.

He revealed that this step is taken to preserve the remaining anesthesia supply, "which is on the verge of depletion at any moment," for critical surgeries.

"The pain experienced by the patients during the surgical interventions without anesthesia is beyond what humanity on this earth can endure," the Gaza-based orthopedic surgeon affirmed via the X platform.

 

Middle East News

Gaza

Surgery

Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital

Fadel Naim

Hospital

Anesthesia

Crisis

Injuries

Crisis

Conflict

Pain

LBCI Next
At least 113 citizens of Sweden and Denmark to leave Gaza
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-17

Hostage Crisis: The Critical Challenge in the Gaza Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Gaza Deputy Health Minister says patients forced to leave Al-Shifa Hospital despite injuries

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit addresses Gaza crisis: Here are some of the speeches' highlights

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:22

Israeli army announces death of a female soldier held by Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
05:13

French defense minister to go to Middle East, first visit to Israel since 2000

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

At least 113 citizens of Sweden and Denmark to leave Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:48

Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-09

France organizes 'humanitarian conference' to attempt aid delivery to Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:32

Al-Shifa Hospital director confirms '179 bodies' buried in 'mass grave'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling

LBCI
Middle East News
03:15

46 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since the start of the war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:46

Hamas Leader discusses urgent Gaza situation with Lebanese Prime Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More