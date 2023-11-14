Anesthesia crisis: Pain encountered exceeds what humanity can endure, says Gaza-based surgeon

Currently, our policy at Al-Ahli Hospital -#Gaza is to perform surgical procedures without anesthesia for all injuries up to the moderate level.
To preserve the remaining supply of anesthesia, which is on the verge of depletion at any moment, for major and critical surgeries.
— Dr Fadel Naim (@fnaim65) November 14, 2023
