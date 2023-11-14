Anesthesia crisis: Pain encountered exceeds what humanity can endure, says Gaza-based surgeon

Currently, our policy at Al-Ahli Hospital -#Gaza is to perform surgical procedures without anesthesia for all injuries up to the moderate level.



To preserve the remaining supply of anesthesia, which is on the verge of depletion at any moment, for major and critical surgeries. — Dr Fadel Naim (@fnaim65) November 14, 2023

The head of orthopedic surgery at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza, Fadel Naim, expressed that their current policy at the hospital is to conduct surgical procedures without anesthesia for injuries up to the moderate level.He revealed that this step is taken to preserve the remaining anesthesia supply, "which is on the verge of depletion at any moment," for critical surgeries."The pain experienced by the patients during the surgical interventions without anesthesia is beyond what humanity on this earth can endure," the Gaza-based orthopedic surgeon affirmed via the X platform.