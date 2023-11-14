Israeli army announces death of a female soldier held by Hamas in Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday the death of soldier Noa Marciano (19 years old), who was among the hostages held by the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.



In a statement, the army declared, "The death of soldier Noa Marciano from the settlement of Modi'in... kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas," noting that the family has been informed.



The army's announcement comes a day after the Palestinian movement released a photo confirming her death in an Israeli airstrike.



AFP