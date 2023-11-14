Gaza hospitals in peril: WHO reports 22 out of 36 hospitals non-functional

2023-11-14 | 06:40
Gaza hospitals in peril: WHO reports 22 out of 36 hospitals non-functional
Gaza hospitals in peril: WHO reports 22 out of 36 hospitals non-functional

The World Health Organization (WHO) office in the occupied Palestinian territory said on Tuesday that over half of the hospitals in Gaza - 22 out of 36 hospitals - are non-functional due to shortages in fuel, damage, attacks, and insecurity.

It added that the 14 open hospitals hardly have enough supplies to "sustain critical and lifesaving surgeries and provide inpatient care, including intensive care."

Via the X platform, the World Health Organization called for an immediate ceasefire, active protection of civilians and healthcare, and respect for International Humanitarian Law.

 

