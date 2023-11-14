Gaza doctor who vowed not to leave his patients behind killed in Israeli airstrike

In one of his last interviews before being killed in an Israeli airstrike over the weekend, a Palestinian doctor had shown resilience and defiance to the dire situation in Gaza, saying he was not going to leave his patients behind to die.

“You think I went to medical school and for my postgraduate degrees for a total of 14 years so I think only about my life and not my patients?”



Democracy Now! spoke to Dr. Hammam Alloh two weeks before he was killed in Israel's latest war on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/bZm2vVZ38I — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) November 13, 2023