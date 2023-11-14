Israeli FM: Red Cross has not met Israeli hostages; there is no evidence they are alive

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that the Red Cross has not met any of the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This statement was made on Tuesday following his meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.



Cohen stated in a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, "Until today, none of our hostages has met the Red Cross... We have no evidence that they are alive," after a meeting with the committee's president, Mirjana Spoljaric.



AFP