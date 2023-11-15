Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, revealed through his account on the X platform that "the Israeli army is currently working in a focused manner at Al-Shifa Hospital. These actions occur within a specific complex where intelligence information indicates terrorist activities by Hamas, based on operational necessity."



He stated, "Before entering the hospital, our forces encountered explosive devices and sabotage cells, leading to lethal clashes in which several saboteurs were killed."



He added: "The Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula from the 'State of Israel' to Al-Shifa Hospital. Medical teams from the Israeli army, who speak Arabic, are operating in the field to ensure that the medical supplies reach those in need."