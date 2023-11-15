News
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-15 | 02:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, revealed through his account on the X platform that "the Israeli army is currently working in a focused manner at Al-Shifa Hospital. These actions occur within a specific complex where intelligence information indicates terrorist activities by Hamas, based on operational necessity."
He stated, "Before entering the hospital, our forces encountered explosive devices and sabotage cells, leading to lethal clashes in which several saboteurs were killed."
He added: "The Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula from the 'State of Israel' to Al-Shifa Hospital. Medical teams from the Israeli army, who speak Arabic, are operating in the field to ensure that the medical supplies reach those in need."
Middle East News
Israel
Avichay Adraee
Al-Shifa Hospital
Hamas
Medical
Aid
Next
Is there a new 'displacement' plan from Gaza?
Israeli army raids Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza Strip
Previous
0
Middle East News
03:33
Middle East News
01:47
Israeli army raids Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
03:33
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Israel army says 'coordinated' with Jordan to drop medical aid Into Gaza
0
Middle East News
01:47
Israeli army raids Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
01:47
Israeli army raids Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-11-12
Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward
Middle East News
2023-11-12
Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Israel army says 'coordinated' with Jordan to drop medical aid Into Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Israel army says 'coordinated' with Jordan to drop medical aid Into Gaza
0
Middle East News
06:12
Middle East News
05:47
Erdogan: We will take steps to stop the genocide in Gaza
Middle East News
06:12
Middle East News
04:43
Red Cross says 'extremely concerned' over raid at Gaza hospital
0
Middle East News
05:47
Erdogan: We will take steps to stop the genocide in Gaza
Middle East News
05:47
Erdogan: We will take steps to stop the genocide in Gaza
0
Middle East News
05:40
Gaza to face 'telecom blackout' within hours, Paltel alerts
Middle East News
05:40
Gaza to face 'telecom blackout' within hours, Paltel alerts
0
Middle East News
04:43
Red Cross says 'extremely concerned' over raid at Gaza hospital
Middle East News
04:43
Red Cross says 'extremely concerned' over raid at Gaza hospital
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
Variety and Tech
2023-11-10
Climate officials from EU and China to engage in talks next week
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
Middle East News
2023-10-14
European Commission says it would triple humanitarian aid to Gaza, bringing it to about 75 million euros
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-10
Climate officials from EU and China to engage in talks next week
Variety and Tech
2023-11-10
Climate officials from EU and China to engage in talks next week
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
European Commission says it would triple humanitarian aid to Gaza, bringing it to about 75 million euros
Middle East News
2023-10-14
European Commission says it would triple humanitarian aid to Gaza, bringing it to about 75 million euros
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Middle East News
09:01
Press Highlights
01:18
Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions
Middle East News
09:01
Press Highlights
02:43
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
2
Press Highlights
01:18
Middle East News
02:09
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
Press Highlights
01:18
Middle East News
07:52
Al-Quds Brigades: Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy forces penetrating the middle of Gaza City
3
Press Highlights
00:32
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
00:32
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
4
Press Highlights
02:43
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
Press Highlights
02:43
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price
6
Middle East News
02:09
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
02:09
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
7
Middle East News
07:52
Al-Quds Brigades: Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy forces penetrating the middle of Gaza City
Middle East News
07:52
Al-Quds Brigades: Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy forces penetrating the middle of Gaza City
8
Middle East News
04:14
French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP
Middle East News
04:14
French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP
