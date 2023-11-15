French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP

The French judiciary issued an international arrest warrant against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on charges of complicity in crimes against humanity related to chemical attacks in the summer of 2013 in Syria, according to the plaintiffs.

As reported by AFP, a judicial source confirmed the sending of four arrest warrants on charges of complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes in the sarin gas attacks that targeted Eastern Ghouta and Muadamiyat al-Sham near Damascus on August 21, 2013.



This resulted in the death of more than a thousand people, as announced by Washington and activists.



The arrest warrants also targeted Assad's brother, Maher, the de facto leader of the 4th Armored Division in the Syrian army, and two other commanders.