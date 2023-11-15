UNICEF director calls from Gaza to 'stop this horror'

The Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, denounced on Wednesday the harrowing scenes she witnessed during her visit to the Gaza Strip amid the war between Israel and Hamas, calling for the "halt of this horror."



Russell, who visited the southern part of the enclave, stated, "What I saw and heard was heartbreaking. They endured bombardment, loss, and repeated displacement. Inside the Gaza Strip, there is no safe place for the million children to turn to," adding, "Only the parties to the conflict can truly stop this horror."



AFP