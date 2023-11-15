Red Cross says 'extremely concerned' over raid at Gaza hospital

Middle East News
2023-11-15 | 04:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Red Cross says &#39;extremely concerned&#39; over raid at Gaza hospital
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Red Cross says 'extremely concerned' over raid at Gaza hospital

The Red Cross on Wednesday voiced alarm over military activities at the Gaza Strip's largest hospital that has been entered by Israeli forces who say they are tracking a Hamas command center.

"We are extremely concerned about the impact on sick and wounded people, medical staff, and civilians," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse, insisting "all measures to avoid any consequences on them must be taken".

AFP
 

Middle East News

Red Cross

Raid

Gaza

Hospital

Israel

LBCI Next
Gaza to face 'telecom blackout' within hours, Paltel alerts
UNICEF director calls from Gaza to 'stop this horror'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:33

Jordan condemns Israeli forces' raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, citing international law violations

LBCI
Middle East News
01:47

Israeli army raids Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-13

Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:12

Mahmoud Abbas considers the war in Gaza ‘a war on Palestinian existence’

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Erdogan: We will take steps to stop the genocide in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
05:40

Gaza to face 'telecom blackout' within hours, Paltel alerts

LBCI
Middle East News
04:24

UNICEF director calls from Gaza to 'stop this horror'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-14

Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-10

Climate officials from EU and China to engage in talks next week

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-31

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

European Commission says it would triple humanitarian aid to Gaza, bringing it to about 75 million euros

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:43

The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price

LBCI
Middle East News
02:09

Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

Al-Quds Brigades: Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy forces penetrating the middle of Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
04:14

French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More