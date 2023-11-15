Gaza to face 'telecom blackout' within hours, Paltel alerts

Our main data centers and switches in 𝐆𝐚𝐳𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩 are gradually shutting down due to fuel depletion. Currently, main network elements depend solely on batteries.
This will lead to a complete telecom 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 in the coming hours. #KeepGazaConnected
— Paltel (@Paltelco) November 15, 2023
