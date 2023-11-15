Erdogan: We will take steps to stop the genocide in Gaza

2023-11-15 | 05:47
Erdogan: We will take steps to stop the genocide in Gaza
Erdogan: We will take steps to stop the genocide in Gaza

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Wednesday, "Israel is a terrorist state implementing a destruction strategy for Gaza and its citizens." 

He added that "there is a genocide being committed in Gaza, and we will take steps on the international stage to stop it." 

He emphasized that "if Israel continues its massacres, the entire world will condemn it as a terrorist state." 

In addition, he stated that this is "a matter related to the cross and the crescent." 

“Netanyahu will leave, and it is clear that Israel has nuclear bombs,” posing a question to Netanyahu: “Do you have an atomic bomb or not?”

He also said that Hamas is a political party that won the elections in Palestine.
 

