News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mahmoud Abbas considers the war in Gaza ‘a war on Palestinian existence’
Middle East News
2023-11-15 | 06:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mahmoud Abbas considers the war in Gaza ‘a war on Palestinian existence’
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stated on Wednesday that Israel is waging "a war on Palestinian existence" in Gaza, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the "Declaration of Independence" of Palestine.
Abbas said, "The oppressive aggressive war we are facing is a war on Palestinian existence, on Palestinian national identity, the identity of the land, and human identity," considering it "a part of the ongoing aggression series for more than a century."
AFP
Middle East News
Palestine
President
Mahmoud Abbas
War
Gaza
Next
Director General of Gaza Hospitals: The occupying forces forcibly expelled children and patients from the Rantisi Hospital
Erdogan: We will take steps to stop the genocide in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-09
'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war
Middle East News
2023-11-09
'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
0
Middle East News
04:14
French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP
Middle East News
04:14
French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:34
Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip
World News
12:34
Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
0
World News
11:43
The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital
World News
11:43
The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:41
UN aid chief: Gaza 'carnage' must end
Middle East News
08:41
UN aid chief: Gaza 'carnage' must end
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Journalist Christina Assi urgently needs A+, A-, O+, or O- blood platelets at the American University Hospital. To donate, please call: 76/745400
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Journalist Christina Assi urgently needs A+, A-, O+, or O- blood platelets at the American University Hospital. To donate, please call: 76/745400
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Middle East News
04:14
French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP
Middle East News
04:14
French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:18
Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions
Press Highlights
01:18
Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions
2
Press Highlights
00:32
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
00:32
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
3
Press Highlights
02:43
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
Press Highlights
02:43
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
4
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
5
Middle East News
02:09
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
02:09
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
6
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
7
Middle East News
04:14
French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP
Middle East News
04:14
French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP
8
Lebanon News
04:47
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
Lebanon News
04:47
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More