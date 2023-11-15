Mahmoud Abbas considers the war in Gaza ‘a war on Palestinian existence’

2023-11-15 | 06:12
Mahmoud Abbas considers the war in Gaza ‘a war on Palestinian existence’
Mahmoud Abbas considers the war in Gaza ‘a war on Palestinian existence’

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stated on Wednesday that Israel is waging "a war on Palestinian existence" in Gaza, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the "Declaration of Independence" of Palestine. 

Abbas said, "The oppressive aggressive war we are facing is a war on Palestinian existence, on Palestinian national identity, the identity of the land, and human identity," considering it "a part of the ongoing aggression series for more than a century." 

