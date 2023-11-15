UN agency says the Egypt fuel delivery to Gaza is ‘not at all enough’

2023-11-15 | 07:02
UN agency says the Egypt fuel delivery to Gaza is ‘not at all enough’
UN agency says the Egypt fuel delivery to Gaza is ‘not at all enough’

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) stated on Wednesday that the fuel entering the Gaza Strip from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing "is absolutely insufficient." 

UNRWA, stated on X, "This is equivalent to half a truck, not sufficient at all. More is needed. The use of fuel as a weapon of war must stop."

AFP
 

Middle East News

UN

Egypt

Fuel

Gaza

The Islamic Jihad movement announces "shooting down Israeli drone" in the Gaza Strip
Director General of Gaza Hospitals: The occupying forces forcibly expelled children and patients from the Rantisi Hospital
