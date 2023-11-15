The Islamic Jihad movement announces "shooting down Israeli drone" in the Gaza Strip

2023-11-15 | 07:06
The Islamic Jihad movement announces "shooting down Israeli drone" in the Gaza Strip

On the fortieth day of the war in the Gaza Strip, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, declared the successful interception of an Israeli Skylark drone. 

In a brief statement, they affirmed, "We have downed a Zionist drone of the Skylark type, and it is now under our control." 

AFP
 

Middle East News

Islamic

Jihad

Shooting

Israeli

Drone

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
UN agency says the Egypt fuel delivery to Gaza is ‘not at all enough’
LBCI Previous

