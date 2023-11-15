Director of Al Shifa Medical Complex to Al Jazeera: Essential services, including water, electricity, and oxygen, have been cut off from all hospital sections

Middle East News
2023-11-15 | 08:30

Director of Al Shifa Medical Complex to Al Jazeera: Essential services, including water, electricity, and oxygen, have been cut off from all hospital sections
0min
Director of Al Shifa Medical Complex to Al Jazeera: Essential services, including water, electricity, and oxygen, have been cut off from all hospital sections

The director of the Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza revealed to Al Jazeera that Israeli occupation forces are still deployed in several buildings within the hospital, heightening concerns for the safety and security of medical facilities.

He further stated, "Essential services, including water, electricity, and oxygen, have been cut off from all hospital sections."

