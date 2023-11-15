UN aid chief: Gaza 'carnage' must end

The United Nations humanitarian chief demanded Wednesday immediate action to "rein in the carnage" in Gaza, after Israeli forces raided the Palestinian territory's largest hospital.



"As the carnage in Gaza reaches new levels of horror every day, the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die, and an entire population is deprived of the basic means of survival. This cannot be allowed to continue," Martin Griffiths said in a statement.



AFP