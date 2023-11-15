UN aid chief: Gaza 'carnage' must end

Middle East News
2023-11-15 | 08:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN aid chief: Gaza &#39;carnage&#39; must end
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN aid chief: Gaza 'carnage' must end

The United Nations humanitarian chief demanded Wednesday immediate action to "rein in the carnage" in Gaza, after Israeli forces raided the Palestinian territory's largest hospital.

"As the carnage in Gaza reaches new levels of horror every day, the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die, and an entire population is deprived of the basic means of survival. This cannot be allowed to continue," Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

UN

Gaza

Israel

War

Martin Griffiths

LBCI Next
Israeli army raids Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza Strip
Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01

The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-18

Israeli Army says what occurred was failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad towards hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:34

Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence

LBCI
World News
11:43

The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
World News
12:34

Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

UN aid chief: Gaza 'carnage' must end

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:43

The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days

LBCI
Middle East News
02:09

Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach

LBCI
Middle East News
04:14

French judiciary issues arrest warrant against Syrian president in chemical attacks case: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More