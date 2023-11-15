News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran calls on the UN to take ‘immediate steps’ to provide aid to Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-15 | 09:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran calls on the UN to take ‘immediate steps’ to provide aid to Gaza
Iran called on the United Nations on Wednesday to take "immediate procedures" to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, where fighting between the Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel has intensified.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Geneva on Tuesday to meet with representatives of the United Nations and the International Red Cross for talks on delivering aid to Palestinian territories.
During his meeting in Geneva with the UN's Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, Abdollahian said, "The quantity of humanitarian aid sent to Gaza is extremely low, approaching zero. It is essential for the United Nations to take immediate and serious action in this regard."
According to the United Nations, 76 trucks entered Gaza from Egypt on Sunday, bringing the total number of trucks entering the besieged enclave to 981 since October 21. Before October 7, around 500 trucks entered Gaza daily.
The current humanitarian aid is deemed entirely inadequate for approximately 2.4 million people, including 1.6 million displaced since the beginning of the war, facing a catastrophic situation, according to the United Nations.
Moreover, the Iranian minister urged the United Nations to "fully open" the Rafah border crossing, controlled by Egypt and serving as the main access point to Gaza.
Around 23,000 liters of gasoline were delivered to Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Wednesday.
However, Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), considered this quantity insufficient, noting that humanitarian operations are "on the verge of collapse" due to fuel shortages.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
UN
Aid
Gaza
War
Israel
Next
Israeli army raids Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza Strip
Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01
The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01
The Tunnel War: Israel's Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Beyond
0
Middle East News
2023-10-29
UNRWA warns of chaos spreading in Gaza after aid warehouses looted
Middle East News
2023-10-29
UNRWA warns of chaos spreading in Gaza after aid warehouses looted
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-27
UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20
Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20
Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:51
Israeli ambassador to the UN confirms the right to self-defense: International law is not a “suicidal pact”
Middle East News
05:51
Israeli ambassador to the UN confirms the right to self-defense: International law is not a “suicidal pact”
0
Middle East News
05:43
Israeli army says it gained control of Gaza port
Middle East News
05:43
Israeli army says it gained control of Gaza port
0
Middle East News
05:42
Turkish parliament begins the procedures for ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership
Middle East News
05:42
Turkish parliament begins the procedures for ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership
0
Middle East News
05:37
Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN calls on the world to pay attention to Israeli "genocide" in Gaza
Middle East News
05:37
Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN calls on the world to pay attention to Israeli "genocide" in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:19
Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the "killing of children" in Gaza
World News
07:19
Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the "killing of children" in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Eight Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks in West Bank
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Eight Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks in West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
0
Middle East News
2023-10-30
UN says 33 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday
Middle East News
2023-10-30
UN says 33 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
2
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
3
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
4
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
5
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
7
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
8
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More