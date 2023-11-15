Gaza officials say difficult to update casualty toll as health system collapses

2023-11-15 | 10:31
Gaza officials say difficult to update casualty toll as health system collapses
0min
Gaza officials say difficult to update casualty toll as health system collapses

Palestinian health authorities said on Wednesday that it is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain accurate casualty figures from Gaza due to the collapse of the hospital and health system in parts of the Israeli-besieged enclave.

