A Hamas hostage gives birth to a child in Gaza: Israeli Prime Minister's Office
Middle East News
2023-11-15 | 13:32
A Hamas hostage gives birth to a child in Gaza: Israeli Prime Minister's Office
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife announced in a letter released on Wednesday by his office that a woman abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack has given birth in Gaza.
In a letter to the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, Sara Netanyahu stated in English that "one of the women kidnapped by Hamas was pregnant, and she gave birth to her child in captivity."
In her letter, Netanyahu's wife appealed for action "to release the Israeli hostages."
AFP
Hamas
Hostage
Birth
Child
Gaza
Israeli
