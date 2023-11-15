The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) affirmed that Iran's decision in September to restrict the entry of several of its inspectors had a "direct and serious impact" on its ability to monitor Tehran's nuclear program.



The "unprecedented" decision targeting specific nationalities was deemed "extremist and unjustified" by the United Nations agency, as stated in a confidential report obtained by AFP on Wednesday, a week before its Board of Governors meeting in Vienna.



According to diplomatic sources, the decision affects eight experts, notably French and German nationals.



The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, received a response from Tehran on Wednesday, in which Iran defended its "right" to withdraw the accreditation of inspectors while simultaneously indicating that it is "exploring possibilities" to reconsider its decision.



The UN organization expressed renewed regret for Iran's lack of cooperation in other matters.



For months, the agency has condemned the disruption of many surveillance cameras and the absence of explanations regarding the traces of uranium discovered at undisclosed sites in Turquz Abad and Karaj.



Furthermore, Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of enriched uranium in recent months, continuing its nuclear escalation despite its denial of seeking nuclear weapons development, as stated in another report.





AFP