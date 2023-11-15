Injuries among seven staff members of Jordanian field hospital: Official

2023-11-15 | 13:50
Injuries among seven staff members of Jordanian field hospital: Official
Injuries among seven staff members of Jordanian field hospital: Official

Jordan announced on Wednesday that seven members of the Jordanian field hospital staff in Gaza were injured due to Israeli shelling in the vicinity of the hospital. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the government is awaiting the results of the investigation "to take the necessary legal and political steps against this heinous crime."

A statement issued by the Jordanian army quoted an official spokesperson for the Jordan Armed Forces, stating, "Seven members of the Jordanian field hospital staff in Gaza were injured at the entrance of the emergency department of the hospital while attempting to provide assistance to Palestinian citizens who were injured during Israeli shelling and transported to the hospital."

The spokesperson clarified that "the injuries of the staff members range from minor to stable," noting that "their colleagues are providing the necessary care for them and for a number of Palestinian brethren."


AFP
 

