News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar calls for international investigation into Israel's targeting of hospitals in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-15 | 14:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar calls for international investigation into Israel's targeting of hospitals in Gaza
Qatar issued a statement on Wednesday calling for an international investigation into Israel's targeting of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, condemning the Israeli army's intrusion into the Al Shifa Medical Complex as a "war crime."
The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged an "urgent international investigation, including the dispatch of independent UN investigators to uncover the facts behind the Israeli army's targeting of hospitals."
The statement strongly denounced the Israeli army's incursion into the Al Shifa Medical Complex, considering it a "war crime and a blatant violation of international laws and agreements."
AFP
Middle East News
Qatar
International
Investigation
Israel
Target
Hospitals
Gaza
Next
Is there a new 'displacement' plan from Gaza?
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:33
Jordan condemns Israeli forces' raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, citing international law violations
Middle East News
03:33
Jordan condemns Israeli forces' raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, citing international law violations
0
Middle East News
2023-11-13
Al-Qassam Brigades targets two Israeli tanks in Northern Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-13
Al-Qassam Brigades targets two Israeli tanks in Northern Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-08
Red Cross in Gaza says Israeli bombing targeted aid convoy
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-08
Red Cross in Gaza says Israeli bombing targeted aid convoy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:30
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children
Middle East News
14:30
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children
0
Middle East News
13:50
Injuries among seven staff members of Jordanian field hospital: Official
Middle East News
13:50
Injuries among seven staff members of Jordanian field hospital: Official
0
Middle East News
13:44
IAEA: Iran's exclusion of inspectors "seriously affected" activities
Middle East News
13:44
IAEA: Iran's exclusion of inspectors "seriously affected" activities
0
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:32
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
00:32
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Beirut until the end of November
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:18
Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions
Press Highlights
01:18
Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions
2
Press Highlights
00:32
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
00:32
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
3
Press Highlights
02:43
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
Press Highlights
02:43
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
4
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
5
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
6
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
7
Lebanon News
04:47
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
Lebanon News
04:47
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
8
Middle East News
02:09
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
02:09
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More