Qatar issued a statement on Wednesday calling for an international investigation into Israel's targeting of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, condemning the Israeli army's intrusion into the Al Shifa Medical Complex as a "war crime."



The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged an "urgent international investigation, including the dispatch of independent UN investigators to uncover the facts behind the Israeli army's targeting of hospitals."



The statement strongly denounced the Israeli army's incursion into the Al Shifa Medical Complex, considering it a "war crime and a blatant violation of international laws and agreements."





