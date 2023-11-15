Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children

Middle East News
2023-11-15 | 14:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza&#39;s death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children

The Hamas government announced on Wednesday that 11,500 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the war with Israel on October 7.

Among the casualties counted so far are 4,710 children and 3,160 women, according to the same source. Additionally, 29,800 people have been injured.


AFP

Middle East News

Gaza

Death

Toll

Israeli

Bombing

Children

LBCI Next
Is there a new 'displacement' plan from Gaza?
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Hamas government says death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,320

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-12

Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza hits 11,180

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

Death toll rises to 10,812 people in Gaza due to Israeli bombing

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing rises to 10,328: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:17

Qatar calls for international investigation into Israel's targeting of hospitals in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
13:50

Injuries among seven staff members of Jordanian field hospital: Official

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

IAEA: Iran's exclusion of inspectors "seriously affected" activities

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16

Innocence Shattered: Gazan Children Caught in the Echoes of Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
13:50

Injuries among seven staff members of Jordanian field hospital: Official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-25

Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:43

The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'

LBCI
Middle East News
02:09

Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More