Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children

2023-11-15 | 14:30
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children

The Hamas government announced on Wednesday that 11,500 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the war with Israel on October 7.

Among the casualties counted so far are 4,710 children and 3,160 women, according to the same source. Additionally, 29,800 people have been injured.


AFP

