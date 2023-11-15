News
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children
Middle East News
2023-11-15 | 14:30
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children
The Hamas government announced on Wednesday that 11,500 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the war with Israel on October 7.
Among the casualties counted so far are 4,710 children and 3,160 women, according to the same source. Additionally, 29,800 people have been injured.
AFP
Gaza
Death
Toll
Israeli
Bombing
Children
