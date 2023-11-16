News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mhem tkoun Massihi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
28
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor: The Israeli army carried out more than 1,000 strikes in Gaza with internationally banned white phosphorus
Middle East News
2023-11-16 | 05:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor: The Israeli army carried out more than 1,000 strikes in Gaza with internationally banned white phosphorus
The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor reported on Thursday that the Israeli army conducted over 1,000 airstrikes in Gaza, utilizing internationally prohibited white phosphorus.
Middle East News
Euro-Mediterranean
Human Rights
Monitor
Israeli
Army
Gaza
Banned
White Phosphorus
Next
Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN calls on the world to pay attention to Israeli "genocide" in Gaza
Several injured among Israeli security forces in an attack near Jerusalem
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:29
Gaza's Al-Shifa Medical Complex: A Targeted Lifeline Erased by Israeli Forces
News Bulletin Reports
08:29
Gaza's Al-Shifa Medical Complex: A Targeted Lifeline Erased by Israeli Forces
0
World News
07:47
Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country
World News
07:47
Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:30
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
07:30
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
0
Middle East News
06:59
UN Security Council calls for ceasefires and humanitarian corridors in Gaza
Middle East News
06:59
UN Security Council calls for ceasefires and humanitarian corridors in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:47
Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country
World News
07:47
Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country
0
Middle East News
06:59
UN Security Council calls for ceasefires and humanitarian corridors in Gaza
Middle East News
06:59
UN Security Council calls for ceasefires and humanitarian corridors in Gaza
0
Middle East News
05:51
Israeli ambassador to the UN confirms the right to self-defense: International law is not a “suicidal pact”
Middle East News
05:51
Israeli ambassador to the UN confirms the right to self-defense: International law is not a “suicidal pact”
0
Middle East News
05:43
Israeli army says it gained control of Gaza port
Middle East News
05:43
Israeli army says it gained control of Gaza port
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Rafah crossing dilemma: A gateway to escape the Israel-Hamas war
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Rafah crossing dilemma: A gateway to escape the Israel-Hamas war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-30
International humanitarian law: Who ensures the application of these laws?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-30
International humanitarian law: Who ensures the application of these laws?
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-15
Geagea calls for border stability: Reinforcing Resolution 1701 and Lebanese Army's role
Lebanon News
2023-11-15
Geagea calls for border stability: Reinforcing Resolution 1701 and Lebanese Army's role
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
2
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
3
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
4
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
6
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
7
Lebanon News
06:14
Intense shelling targets border towns in Southern Lebanon, with a projectile falling on an under-construction house
Lebanon News
06:14
Intense shelling targets border towns in Southern Lebanon, with a projectile falling on an under-construction house
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More