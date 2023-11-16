Israeli ambassador to the UN confirms the right to self-defense: International law is not a “suicidal pact”

Israel criticized on Thursday the United Nations' attempts to balance criticisms of violations committed by both Israel and Hamas in the ongoing war, emphasizing that international law is not a "suicidal pact."



Mirav Shear-Elion, Israel's ambassador to UN organizations in Geneva, stated that if a state cannot defend itself "or if it is criticized for doing so in accordance with international law, terrorist organizations will inevitably become bolder and continue their methods, aware that they benefit from ongoing international support."





AFP