Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital

2023-11-16 | 09:43
Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital
Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital

An official from the Israeli army announced on Thursday the discovery of recorded footage on computers at Al-Shifa Hospital related to the hostages taken by Hamas during its attack on southern Israel on October 7.

In a statement, the official revealed that the footage was located in equipment "associated with Hamas," emphasizing that their forces are meticulously searching the Al-Shifa Hospital complex, consisting of several buildings.

According to the official, the army is scouring "every floor while hundreds of patients and medical staff remain in the compound."



AFP

