International Court of Justice orders Syria to halt torture program

2023-11-16 | 10:04

International Court of Justice orders Syria to halt torture program

The International Court of Justice, a United Nations tribunal, ruled on Thursday that Syria must cease its torture program, which investigators claim has led to the deaths of tens of thousands. 

This marks the first international case addressing the brutal civil war that erupted in 2011.

According to the International Court of Justice, Syria is obligated to "take all measures within its power to prevent acts of torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment."


AFP

