UNRWA Warns of Deliberate Attempt to "Paralyze" Its Operations in Gaza

Philip Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), warned on Thursday of a deliberate attempt to paralyze the agency's operations in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, he stated, "I believe there is a deliberate attempt to strangle our operations and paralyze UNRWA's operations," referring to the complete blockade imposed by Israel on the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack on October 7th.

AFP