Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-16 | 10:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that Israeli tanks are besieging the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza during what they describe as a "violent attack."
Meanwhile, Israel insists that Hamas is using healthcare facilities as its bases.
In a statement posted on its account on "X," the association stated, "Red Crescent ambulance teams are unable to move to reach the injured and wounded."
AFP
Middle East News
Violent
Attack
Gaza
al-Ahli
Hospital
Red Crescent
