UN: Communications cut off ‘completely’ with Gaza due to running out of fuel

2023-11-16 | 10:40
UN: Communications cut off 'completely' with Gaza due to running out of fuel
0min
UN: Communications cut off ‘completely’ with Gaza due to running out of fuel

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Thursday that communications have "completely ceased" once again in the Gaza Strip.

During a press conference in Geneva following his briefing of UN member states on the situation in Gaza, Philippe Lazzarini stated that Gaza is "once again experiencing a complete breakdown in communications... due to a lack of fuel."

