Israeli soldier dies of his injury after Thursday's attack in the West Bank
Middle East News
2023-11-16 | 11:59
Israeli soldier dies of his injury after Thursday's attack in the West Bank
The Israeli army announced in a statement the death of a soldier who died because of his injuries after a shooting attack on Thursday morning in the occupied West Bank.
Abraham Fatina, 20, was seriously wounded during an exchange of gunfire near a military checkpoint between the West Bank and Jerusalem, according to the Israeli police.
The police further stated that the three Palestinian attackers were shot and killed.
AFP
Middle East News
Israeli
Soldier
Dies
Injury
Attack
West Bank
Next
Israeli army says 50 soldiers killed in Gaza since the start of the war
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children
Previous
