Israeli soldier dies of his injury after Thursday's attack in the West Bank

2023-11-16 | 11:59
Israeli soldier dies of his injury after Thursday's attack in the West Bank

The Israeli army announced in a statement the death of a soldier who died because of his injuries after a shooting attack on Thursday morning in the occupied West Bank.

Abraham Fatina, 20, was seriously wounded during an exchange of gunfire near a military checkpoint between the West Bank and Jerusalem, according to the Israeli police.

The police further stated that the three Palestinian attackers were shot and killed.


AFP

