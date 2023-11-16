Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel

Middle East News
2023-11-16 | 12:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel

On Thursday, the Jordanian Foreign Minister said to Al Jazeera that Jordan will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel.

Middle East News

Jordanian

Foreign

Minister

Al Jazeera

Sign

Energy

Water

Exchange

Agreement

Israel

LBCI Next
Israeli army says 50 soldiers killed in Gaza since the start of the war
Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:04

Israeli Army Discovers Body of Israeli Hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
12:39

Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel

LBCI
World News
12:04

French FM Strongly Warns Iranian FM Against Expansion of Conflict in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:59

Israeli soldier dies of his injury after Thursday's attack in the West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:04

Israeli Army Discovers Body of Israeli Hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
11:59

Israeli soldier dies of his injury after Thursday's attack in the West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-24

Six civilians die by Russian bombing of a refugee camp in northwestern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-20

US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-25

BRICS+ Expansion: Shaping Global Economics and Geopolitics

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:30

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Intense shelling targets border towns in Southern Lebanon, with a projectile falling on an under-construction house

LBCI
Middle East News
12:39

Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor: The Israeli army carried out more than 1,000 strikes in Gaza with internationally banned white phosphorus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More