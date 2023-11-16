Israeli Army Discovers Body of Israeli Hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital

2023-11-16 | 14:04
Israeli Army Discovers Body of Israeli Hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital
Israeli Army Discovers Body of Israeli Hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital

The Israeli army announced on Thursday the discovery of the body of an Israeli hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, who was abducted by Hamas during the October 7th attack. 

A statement from the army explained that the body of this woman, kidnapped from Kibbutz Be'eri, "was retrieved by the Israeli army from a building adjacent to Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip and transported to Israeli territory."
 
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

